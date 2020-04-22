WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders and the White House remained at stalemate Monday over an emergency coronavirus package to replenish a small business assistance program that ran out of funds last week, even as critics said misuse of the popular loan program by large companies had squeezed out smaller businesses.
The now-depleted Paycheck Protection Program was designed to provide forgivable loans to small businesses if they kept workers on the payroll during the economic shutdown caused by the pandemic.
It would receive an additional $310 billion under the spending deal being negotiated, with a portion set aside to be lent by smaller banks in an effort to help smaller businesses that may have been shut out of the initial $349 billion disbursement.
The package would add $60 billion to a separate emergency loan program for small businesses that also is out of money, $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion to increase COVID-19 testing.
Senate and House leaders and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were optimistic a deal was close Sunday, and it appears that the basic outline has been agreed to by all sides.
Among the final points of contention is a proposal to also provide $150 billion in aid to states and municipalities struggling with a sharp drop in tax revenue. Democrats say Congress needs to act quickly to shore up those entities' budgets, but Republicans and the White House want to wait.
"We're going to be saving that for ... a later date," Trump said Sunday, adding that he supports the idea. "That will probably be in our next negotiation."
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Monday that the Senate would convene for a previously unscheduled session Tuesday afternoon in hopes that a deal will have been reached by then.
"Republicans have been trying to secure more funding for this critical program for a week and a half," McConnell said on the Senate floor. "At this hour, our Democratic colleagues are still prolonging their discussions with the administration, so the Senate won't be able to pass more funding for Americans' paychecks today."
Democrats blamed Republicans for resisting their efforts to provide additional money to hospitals and local governments, and to ensure that smaller businesses that don't have strong banking relationships will be included in the next phase of forgivable loans.