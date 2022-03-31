Solomon Islands close to security deal with ChinaSYDNEY (The Washington Post) - The leader of the Solomon Islands on Tuesday said he was poised to sign a proposed security agreement with China that has angered local opposition leaders, alarmed neighboring countries and thrust the small Pacific island nation to the center of a broader debate over the future of the Indo-Pacific.
In a defiant address to Parliament, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare described the backlash to the deal as "very insulting" even as he denied the agreement would lead to China building a military base in the Solomon Islands, 1,000 miles from Australian shores.
Sogavare compared his nation to a "helpless mouse" surrounded by "vicious cats" that would "do anything to survive." He said he was not jettisoning existing security agreements with Australia and New Zealand - who along with the United States have objected to the deal - but rather trying to "diversify."
His comments came days after a draft of the secret agreement was leaked, which the prime minister condemned. Sogavare said his government had "no devious intention, no secret plan." Yet he gave little detail about the agreement on Tuesday, even as he said it was "ready for signing."
Opposition leaders, who have accused Sogavare of using the agreement to consolidate power ahead of next year's election, called for further discussion.
The nation of 700,000 people, which sits in a strategic but politically volatile part of the world, has been at the heart of a geopolitical tug-of-war since it changed diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China in 2019. "The Switch," as the decision is known, underlined Beijing's expanding influence in a region traditionally dominated by the United States and Australia.
The diplomatic U-turn - and accusations of associated bribes - angered many in the archipelago and, combined with long-standing local grievances, led to widespread rioting in November that killed four people and burned much of the capital of Honiara to the ground.
Peacekeepers from Australia and New Zealand remained in the capital, helping to guard Parliament, even as Sogavare announced the proposed agreement with China.
Australia said it was extending its peacekeeping mission on Thursday, the same day a draft of Sogavare's deal with China was leaked online by the opposition.
"Solomon Islands may, according to its own needs, request China to send police, armed police, military personnel and other law enforcement and armed forces to Solomon Islands to assist in maintaining social order, protecting people's lives and property," said the leaked draft document, which called for secrecy.
In his address, Sogavare sought to reassure Australia and New Zealand that he was not abandoning agreements with them. But he also appeared to suggest they could have done more for his country and said it was insulting "to be branded as unfit to manage our sovereign affairs."
"We are sensitive to the unfortunate perception held by many leaders that the region's security is threatened by the presence of China in the region," he said. "This is utter nonsense."
Opposition leader Matthew Wale said he warned Australian officials of the proposed deal with China in August but found it "frustrating" that Canberra had failed to prevent the plan from proceeding.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said the agreement is of "great concern" but denied his administration hadn't acted quickly enough. In phone calls Monday night, Morrison reportedly pressed the leaders of Fiji and Papua New Guinea to help persuade the Solomon Islands to abandon the deal with China. And on Tuesday morning, Morrison discussed the issue with his counterpart from New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, who has called the agreement a "potential militarization of the region."
American officials have also objected to the proposed deal.
"We do not believe PRC security forces and their methods need to be exported," a spokesman for the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Saturday. "This would only fuel local, regional, and international concerns over Beijing's unilateral expansion of its internal security apparatus to the Pacific."
Sogavare did not disclose details of the proposed agreement on Tuesday, even as he rebuked his critics for spreading "misinformation" about it. He suggested it would allow Beijing to "protect" Chinese-built infrastructure on the islands, an apparent reference to stadiums China is building ahead of the 2023 Pacific Games. Much of the rioting in November targeted Chinese shops and businesses in the capital.