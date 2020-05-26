WASHINGTON — No holding hands during the Lord's Prayer. No hymnals or holy water. And no congregating with friends outside after services.
More than two months after much of the United States shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, some houses of worship are beginning to reopen their doors, albeit with a long list of social distancing guidelines in place.
The reopenings have been cheered by President Donald Trump, who vowed on Friday to "override" any governors who do not allow the immediate resumption of in-person religious services.
But they have also been met with skepticism from some elected officials who say that as the country's coronavirus death toll nears 100,000, it remains too risky to allow large groups of people to gather – even as images of crowded pools and beaches emerged on social media over the holiday weekend.
Underscoring the continued severity of the situation, the White House on Sunday announced that it is suspending entry for foreigners who have been in Brazil within 14 days of seeking U.S. admittance. Brazil has a rapidly rising number of coronavirus cases and deaths.
Phil Murphy, the governor of hard-hit New Jersey, on Sunday pushed back against the president's urging to open houses of worship during the Memorial Day weekend, saying it's not yet safe for more than 25 people to gather indoors in his state.
"We'll get there on houses of worship," Murphy, a Democrat, said on CNN's "State of the Union."
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., defended the president's remarks, saying he believes people will attend religious services safely.
"I trust the American public. I think they're going to make good decisions," he said on CNN.
Scott declined to say whether Trump could or should override governors who keep houses of worship closed, saying he believes the Bill of Rights guarantees people the right to attend services.
"Do I believe the government can tell we don't have the right to worship? I don't believe they can," he said.
Unemployment numbers
A top Trump adviser warned, meanwhile, that the nation might still be looking at double-digit unemployment in November.
"You're going to be starting at a number in the 20s and working your way down," Trump economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on CNN's "State of the Union." "And so, of course, you could still not be back to full employment by September or October. Again, if there were a vaccine in July, then I'd be way more optimistic about it."
Despite his call for churches to reopen, Trump himself did not attend in-person services on Sunday. For the second day in a row, he spent the day at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.