WASHINGTON — The intelligence community briefed President Donald Trump twice in the eight days before he imposed travel restrictions on China in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus, said a senior White House official familiar with the briefings.
In a Jan. 23 briefing, Trump was told the virus was poised to spread globally from China and that becoming infected wouldn't be deadly for most people.
That session was the first time the intelligence community briefed the president on COVID-19, said the official, who requested anonymity to describe the classified briefings.
The next time intelligence officials spoke to Trump on the topic was Jan. 28, when he received information showing the virus was spreading outside of China but that all deaths remained inside of that country, the official said. Trump was also told at the time that China wasn't sharing key data about the virus, according to the official.
The White House official said those were the only times Trump was briefed by the intelligence community about the virus during January. It isn't clear what information the intelligence community said China was withholding, or if Trump was briefed about the incredible strain a major outbreak in the U.S. could place on the health care system, the economy and Americans' way of life.
The new information sheds more light about what the president and U.S. intelligence agencies knew in the early days of COVID-19's spread in China. Trump and his administration have come under fire for their early response efforts.
The president's intelligence brief, which is produced each day and contains sensitive information about global threats, included comprehensive articles about the global spread of COVID-19 as well as smaller items about the status of the outbreak, The Washington Post reported.