The United States is heading into the third year of the coronavirus pandemic with the extremely contagious omicron variant poised to ignite a firestorm of infection across the Southeast after exploding through the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.
Lower vaccination rates and fewer mask and vaccine mandates have created a much different environment for the omicron variant to spread in the South, leaving experts unsure whether outbreaks will end up deadlier than in the North.
Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi are among the states experiencing the sharpest increases in covid-19 hospitalizations since Christmas, according to data tracked by The Washington Post. And the situation may only get worse, as initial outbreaks in metropolitan areas spread to more poorly vaccinated rural regions.
Georgia has shattered records, with nearly 1 in 3 tests coming back positive in the last week of December - and in metro Atlanta, nearly half of tests were positive. New daily infections in Florida have hit an average of about 43,000 - far above the peak of 23,000 reached during the delta variant surge in the summer. Louisiana also has eclipsed daily infection records set during its summer surge, with 12,500 cases reported Thursday, which state officials said was nearly twice the record, established in August.
Rapid decline also expected at children's hospital
David Rubin, who monitors coronavirus trends nationally for PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, said he expects the Southeast to be a major driver of the nation's cases this month. But he said he expects a fast decline, mirroring patterns observed during omicron variant surges in South Africa and Britain.
"The (South's) bigger test is probably going to be in the summertime, when they usually have their big surges," Rubin said. "We are going to continue to have waves in the new year that I think will become lesser in amplitude over time and will lead to fewer hospitalizations over time."
Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan cautioned Sunday that the next month could mark the "worst part" of the pandemic in his state, with residents who are unvaccinated against the virus placing a strain on hospitals. Hogan appeared on CNN's "State of the Union," days after Maryland hospitals eclipsed a record set a year ago of more than 2,000 people hospitalized with covid-19.
In New York, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul has held regular briefings since cases started exploding and has required businesses to mandate proof of vaccination for entry or that customers wear masks. But Republican governors in Southern states with outbreaks have remained comparatively muted and have resisted measures to contain the spread, as they did during the delta variant surge.
Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said he would not reconsider his ban on local mask mandates and told a radio station that "we're moving forward with life as we know it" when asked recently about his response to the omicron variant.
As infections in Georgia surge to record highs and hospital beds fill up faster than in any state besides New Jersey, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp announced that his administration would expand testing sites, deploy 200 National Guard troops to hospitals and testing sites, and spend up to $100 million to add as many as 1,000 health care workers. But he pointedly rejected measures to contain the virus and criticized Atlanta for recently reimposing a mask mandate.
"It is time to trust our citizens to do what's right for themselves and their families," Kemp said in a statement Wednesday. "That is why I will absolutely not be implementing any measures that shutter businesses or divide the vaccinated from the unvaccinated, or the masked from the unmasked."
Harry Heiman, a public health professor at Georgia State University, said such an approach is more about managing the consequences of a virus surge rather than trying to quell it.
"Unfortunately, the deja vu we are experiencing in Georgia also includes state-level public health leadership that in the face of a predictably severe surge of the pandemic is really doing very little to proactively respond," Heiman said.
"We will see more people hospitalized and more people dying, especially as it moves into the more rural parts of our state, where there's a higher number of people who are unvaccinated and less health care infrastructure to take care of people when they are sick," he said.
Monty Veazey, president of the Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals, said the small, largely rural hospitals he represents are bracing for the coming weeks, especially with the potential of hospital staff members calling out sick.