LOS ANGELES — Wind-driven walls of flame prompted mass evacuations in Southern California and badly injured two firefighters on Monday, as hundreds of thousands of residents endured a second day of power shutoffs meant to counter heightened fire risks from gusty, dry weather.
The latest threats came amid what meteorologists called the strongest onslaught of extreme winds – and lowest humidity levels – yet documented during an already epic California wildfire season ranked as the worst on record in terms of acreage burned.
Fires have scorched more than 6,400 square miles – equivalent to the land mass of the state of Hawaii – since the start of the year, with thousands of homes destroyed and 31 lives lost.
Red flag warnings for incendiary weather conditions remained posted across much of California due to extreme winds producing gusts in excess of 80 miles per hour, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Illustrating the hazards posed by California's latest bout of dry, desert-born winds, a blaze dubbed the Silverado fire erupted early Monday and spread across 7,200 acres of Orange County by late afternoon, county fire authority spokesman Thanh Nguyen told Reuters.
Some 90,800 residents were ordered evacuated from homes in and around the city of Irvine as the fire raged largely unchecked through drought-parched brush in the canyons and foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains south of Los Angeles, officials said.
No property losses were immediately reported. But two firefighters among an estimated 500 personnel battling the flames with bulldozers and hand tools were hospitalized with severe burns, authorities said.
A second Orange County blaze, the Blueridge fire, later broke near Yorba Linda and has charred roughly 1,200 acres, Nguyen said. Local television news footage showed at least one home gutted by flames.