In the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, doctors made life-or-death decisions last month when 1,000 people needed ventilators to support their breathing, but only 600 were available.
In Iran, where numerous high-level officials have been infected, doctors sought unsuccessfully to get the international community to lift sanctions so they could purchase more of the lifesaving machines.
And in northern Italy, doctors last week took the painful step of issuing guidelines for rationing ventilators and other essential medical equipment, prioritizing the young and others with the best chance of survival.
Such tough choices could be ahead for the United States, a nation with limited hospital capacity and grim epidemiological projections estimating that as many as 40% to 60% of the country's population of 327 million could eventually become infected.
SUBHED:
'A new war no one has seen before'
"We are looking at a new war no one has seen before. We have never fought a virus like this with this potential consequence," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday afternoon. He warned, "It is only a matter of time before ICU beds are full."
The situation in the U.S. is more complicated than in many other nations due to this country's diversity, deep political and economic divisions and decentralized decision-making. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has laid out general principles for how to allocate scarce resources in a pandemic response plan, but leaves most of the details to individual states and institutions. The result is a patchwork of approaches – with some states proposing broad ethical principles to determine need, and others assigning priority scores using detailed algorithms for patients based on their condition, preexisting health problems and age.
In an extreme outbreak, rationing would raise tortured questions: Should someone with a terminal cancer or serious heart disease get more or less priority? Should the CEO of a hospital or a health worker be able to jump the queue? What about pregnant women? How should prisoners or undocumented immigrants be considered? All things being equal, would a lottery or coin flip be an equitable approach?
Tough choices ahead
"These are really hard decisions," said George Anesi, a critical-care specialist at the University of Pennsylvania. "In a public health emergency, you shift from a focus on individual patients to how society as a whole benefits and that's a big change from usual care."
For now, the number of U.S. cases is limited – 3,020 cases of confirmed coronavirus infections and 60 deaths as of Sunday – and hospitals still have capacity to handle more sick if the virus's spread is slowed using strategies such as social distancing. But the situation is evolving quickly and experts say it's impossible to predict how many people might become seriously ill and whether they could overwhelm the system's capacity, as happened in parts of Italy, Iran and China.
Many of the state plans were written following the global devastation of the SARS outbreak in 2002 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Some are still in draft form, and none has never been activated in a real crisis. State health officials and hospital leaders say they have been urgently updating them in recent days to address the unique aspects of the pandemic.
Arthur Caplan, a bioethicist at NYU Langone Medical Center who has served on numerous national and international panels addressing resource allocation during Zika, Ebola, and avian flu outbreaks, said no single approach is more "right" than others. But he said that transparency is critical as the crisis develops.
"The public will accept triage and rationing if they understand the process," Caplan said. "But if it's secretive or looks like favoritism to politicians or the rich, they will not accept that – whatever the rules are."