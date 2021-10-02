WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden faced the prospect of a significant political setback at the hands of his own party Thursday, as warring and emboldened Democratic factions clashed over a $1 trillion infrastructure plan, delaying a planned vote after negotiations stretched late into the night.
The day began with a renewed commitment from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to deliver Biden what would be his first major bipartisan victory. A successful outcome in the House would send to the president's desk a bill to improve the nation's roads, bridges, pipes and Internet connections, a long-sought tranche of spending that has eluded Washington for decades.
Instead, the infrastructure debate unleashed political acrimony on Capitol Hill. As centrist Democrats demanded an immediate vote on the measure, liberal-leaning lawmakers reaffirmed their threat to block it - part of a broader campaign to seek assurances that a second, much larger spending package also would be approved soon.
Democrats on Thursday did band with Republicans on another measure, which funds the government until early December, staving off a shutdown that could have been disruptive in the midst of a pandemic. But the progress proved short-lived, as Democrats returned to the imperiled task of advancing Biden's economic agenda, with the risk of failure increasingly running high.
"We're in the same place we've always been," predicted Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., the leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, where roughly half of the 100-member bloc previously has threatened to oppose the infrastructure proposal. "We will not be able to vote for the infrastructure bill until the reconciliation bill has passed," she said.
White House officials and Democratic lawmakers still huddled late into the night to try to break the political logjam. They raced to broker an agreement with two moderates - Sens. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. - who have sought to cut down the size of Democrats' second package.
Manchin emerged from the lengthy gathering shortly before 10 p.m. sticking to his initial position. He said that any tax-and-spending measure should be less than the $3.5 trillion price tag that many other Democrats initially sought. He said he wanted less than half of the spending levels other Democrats were demanding, signaling that a deal was far out of reach and leaving some liberal lawmakers to call on the House to halt its infrastructure vote.
"You're talking about a multitrillion-dollar bill," said Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont. "We should not get hung up on a date."
Pelosi, however, for hours had refused to back down. "It has been a day of progress in fulfilling the President's vision to Build Back Better," she told Democrats in a late-night letter.
The uncertain path on Capitol Hill marked a sharp contrast from what lawmakers had hoped would be a more joyous occasion for Biden. And it exposed an ever-growing sense of distrust among Democrats that only added to the challenge Pelosi and other leaders face in governing in a time of narrow majorities.
For the party, though, the consequences for inaction remain great. Democrats believe they seized control of the White House and Congress in the 2020 elections in part by championing Biden's campaign pledge to "build back better" through sizable new investments in the country's inner workings. A failure to deliver could damage their standing in the eyes of voters ahead of the midterm elections in 2022, all the while delaying investments and reforms that Biden and his allies already say are long overdue.
"The majority of the agenda that the president ran on that delivered us the House, the Senate and the White House is in the Build Back Better agenda," said Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., referring to both the infrastructure plan and the House's $3.5 trillion tax-and-spending proposal. "If we fail to deliver that promise, we have failed the American people"
The stakes also were top of mind for Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, who helped craft the infrastructure bill as well as the framework for what became the House's $3.5 trillion package. Citing the closely watched gubernatorial race in Virginia, where some residents are "real-time voting," the centrist Democrat stressed Thursday: "It doesn't help us in Virginia if we can't get the infrastructure bill done today."
The source of the Democratic stalemate is the still-forming, roughly $3.5 trillion package that proposes to expand Medicare, combat climate change and boost federal safety-net programs, all financed through tax increases on wealthy Americans and corporations. To safeguard the initiative from cuts at the hands of centrists, including Sinema and Manchin, liberals have threatened to oppose the infrastructure bill that the moderate duo originally helped negotiate.