WASHINGTON — Political squabbling over what Congress should do next to address the coronavirus pandemic has begun, and the only point of agreement so far seems to be that the fourth relief bill is likely weeks from being passed, if not longer.
Just days after President Donald Trump signed a $2 trillion-plus economic stimulus package, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., began floating trial balloons of what the new package should look like, including potentially another direct payment to Americans, expanded paid sick leave and infrastructure projects.
"Our first bills were about addressing the emergency. The third bill was about mitigation. The fourth bill would be about recovery. Emergency, mitigation, recovery," Pelosi told reporters on a conference call Monday.
Meanwhile, Republicans urged patience as the government works to implement the mammoth legislation they just completed. That bill, the single largest economic stimulus measure ever passed, reaches into many facets of American life, including government-backed loans to keep businesses afloat, expanded unemployment insurance, a single direct $1,200 payout to many people and billions of dollars for hospitals and governments.
"First, we need to see what the effect of the current bill is. The Treasury, of course, is wrestling with all this complicated effort to speed checks to individuals and small businesses to get us through this period until the health care pandemic begins to subside," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told radio host Hugh Hewitt. "We need to wait a few days here, a few weeks, and see how things are working out."
Unlike the previous three packages, which were drafted, negotiated, considered and passed in a matter of days – lightning speed for the lumbering House and Senate – what comes next could take weeks or months.
Both the House and Senate are not scheduled to return to Washington until at least April 20, allowing members to stay home with their families. The last bill was largely negotiated by Senate leaders and the White House, and some House Democrats felt their priorities were ignored. The bill before that was largely negotiated between House leaders and the White House, with some Senate Republicans feeling their priorities were ignored.