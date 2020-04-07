LOS ANGELES — As the pandemic has washed over the U.S., the coronavirus has faced an inconsistent set of defenses in recent weeks, with state borders often marking the difference between whether millions of Americans – and therefore the virus – are free to move about or not.
The lack of strong direction from the Trump administration has left many life-and-death decisions in the hands of state and local officials, whose varied response is projected to produce a notable disparity in rate of infection and how many lives are spared or lost.
Under the nation's decentralized system of public health management, governors hold sweeping quarantine powers, making them marquee political figures. An early group, primarily Democrats, bucked the Trump administration in mid-March to shut down businesses and impose social distancing orders in the most disruptive government intervention into Americans' lives since World War II.
"Federalism is America's great strength and its greatest weakness," said Lawrence O. Gostin, professor of global health law at Georgetown University. "When there's a leadership vacuum, other leaders fill that void, and in this case, it's been governors."
Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's daily briefings on his oversight of the nation's worst outbreak zone have turned into must-watch TV for many Americans. At home, New Yorkers have rewarded his brusque, Gen. Patton-like style of public speaking with a practically dictator-like 87% approval rating.
But apart from some early responders like Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, other GOP governors matched President Trump's hesitation. They failed to acknowledge the coronavirus as an imminent threat requiring intrusive measures such as stay-at-home orders, even as scientists warned that time is running out to blunt the virus' spread.
Trump said Friday that he would not recommend stay-at-home orders nationwide. "I leave it up to the governors," he said. "The governors know what they're doing."