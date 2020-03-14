Thousands of schools in three states were set to close as governors ordered statewide shutdowns, a dramatic escalation in the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ohio's governor said Thursday that all of the state's public and private schools would close for three weeks or more. Soon after, Maryland's governor ordered a two-week closure, followed later in the day by New Mexico. And in Washington state, the governor ordered schools closed for six weeks in three counties, home to about half the state's children.
Kentucky's governor stopped short of a mandatory order but recommended that all public and private schools cease in-person classes. "It is a big but necessary step," Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, told reporters.
"We are going to do what we have to do. We are in a crisis," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, said. Closures in Ohio will begin at the close of classes Monday and run through at least April 3, DeWine said. "It may be a lot longer."
In Washington state, too, officials sought to prepare the public for an extended disruption, with the superintendent of public instruction suggesting the crisis might extend into the fall.
"During times of uncertainty and risk, we all need to make tough decisions, and this is one of them," Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, said Thursday. Asked why he hasn't closed all schools across the state, he said that could be coming in a day or two. "It's really important not to sugarcoat the reality we are in."
Thursday's announcements were by far the most dramatic affecting school systems. Several individual districts have closed, but nothing close to a statewide action had been taken before now. The orders affect traditional public, charter and private schools.
Children do not appear to be at particular risk from the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, but there is significant concern they could contract the virus at school and bring it home to older relatives and neighbors. There is no treatment or vaccine for the illness.
The U.S. Education Department responded to the growing number of closures with new guidance, easing some rules around testing requirements and clarifying responsibility for educating students with disabilities via remote instruction.
Ohio was the first to announce a statewide closure, a surprising move by a state that, with just five confirmed cases of COVID-19, has not been seen as a particular hot spot.
But the state's health department surmised that more than 100,000 people in the state would test positive. That estimate is based on an assumption that 1% of the population is infected.
New Mexico, which has six presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, also acted early. Ryan Stewart, the state's education secretary, said he had watched as other states acted only after widespread infection. "New Mexico is going to be proactive and do everything we can to prevent the potential spread of the virus," he said.
The statewide orders were far more aggressive than what has been seen in other states, as public and private officials alike escalate their responses to the unfolding situation. Just two days ago, for instance, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, announced 31 new cases in the state, for a total of 173 at the time. But he ordered closures only for schools that sit inside a one-mile radius of the New Rochelle synagogue that was ground zero of the spread there.
In Washington state, Inslee said people need to understand the virus is spreading and that closing schools will create hardships, particularly for working parents who do not have child care. "This is going to be really hard on families," Inslee said.
His order affected about 600,000 students in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties in and around Seattle and in western Washington, an epicenter of the pandemic.
In Cleveland, the public schools have been preparing for possible closure for weeks, said Eric Gordon, chief executive of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.
He said the district already had prepared educational materials to distribute to students to work on at home and is not relying on anyone having Internet access, knowing many families do not have it. "Our materials are going to be low-tech," he said.
Cleveland schools, with some 38,000 students, are set to distribute two meals per day to students, all of whom qualify for free meals at school, Gordon said. Students will be able to pick up bagged meals, and school buses may bring some through neighborhoods.