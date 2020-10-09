Hurricane Delta, which blasted Cancun and Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula early Wednesday, is poised to slam storm-weary Louisiana on Friday.
Although the storm lost considerable strength as it approached and crossed the Yucatán, dropping from a Category 4 to Category 1, it is predicted to regain strength over the balmy waters of the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday.
Landfall is forecast on Friday afternoon or evening along Louisiana's central or western coast, parts of which are still recovering from a devastating strike from Category 4 Laura in late August.
"Delta is expected to grow in size as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast, where there is an increasing likelihood of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds beginning Friday, particularly for portions of the Louisiana coast," the National Hurricane Center wrote Wednesday.
The Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch for the zone between High Island, Texas, and Grand Isle, La., which includes the zone where Laura made landfall.
The storm may come ashore not far from Lake Charles, La., where Laura caused heavy damage and cut power in some areas for weeks. Although Delta's exact track is still coming into focus, models suggest landfall could occur in the area just southwest of Lafayette, La., as a Category 2.
The storm's impact will extend far beyond where its center crosses the coast.
A storm surge watch spans from just west of the Texas-Louisiana border to the Alabama-Florida line and includes Lake Pontchartrain and Mobile Bay. The surge could cause as much as 11 feet of inundation along the coast of central Louisiana.
New Orleans may escape with only low-end tropical-storm-force winds, but any shift in the track eastward could increase storm effects there.