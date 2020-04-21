The association that represents America's school superintendents blasted the Trump administration for what it called "inconsistent and incongruous" guidance related to the reopening of schools during the COVID-19 crisis.
Daniel Domenech, executive director of the American Association of School Administrators, issued a statement this weekend criticizing the federal government for the guidance it has given in relation to opening schools, saying state and local leaders need "informative and actionable" guidance that they can "implement with minimal confusion and with confidence in the science behind it."
More than 30 states and the District of Columbia have either ordered or recommended that schools be closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year. On Saturday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, became the latest state leader to announce that distance learning should continue; he is also moving to allow much of the state to reopen economic activity.
"I think the last thing you want to do is ... to force everyone in school (only) to have half the kids not show up because their parents didn't want to do it and have teachers not show up," he said. "It was an easy decision to make knowing we have done so well with distance learning."
Last week, President Donald Trump announced optional guidelines for states to gradually lift economic restrictions that have been put in place this spring to try to slow the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus-caused disease that has claimed tens of thousands of lives in the United States. Schools are mentioned in the second of three phases.
In his statement that AASA said was directed to the Trump administration, Domenech said the guidance relating to the reopening of schools is confusing.
Domenech first commended the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for their work "to achieve a balanced approach in their guidance to reopening America, with the important and appropriate deference to state and local leaders, who are working day in and day out to guide their states through the pandemic and toward a post-COVID reality."
But, he said, the latest federal guidance focuses on businesses and is "premised on the idea that states have the capacity to both readily test people for the highly contagious COVID and trace their contacts to monitor spread, a premise that does not match reality."
"Specific to what this guidance means for schools, it is an unfortunate continuation of information that appears to be clear and concise but when applied to the context of schools, is inconsistent and incongruous, at best," Domenech said.