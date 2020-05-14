Supreme Court appears divided over Trump's tax, bank records

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court justices sounded open Tuesday to shielding President Donald Trump from broad demands by House Democrats to obtain many years of his tax returns and financial records, while stopping short of giving Trump the kind of absolute protection he is seeking.
During more than three hours of arguments, the justices, both conservative and liberal, appeared to reject the main rationales cited by both sides in this clash between the White House and Congress.
On one side, lawyers for Trump insisted he was entirely immune from legal demands that he reveal his personal records because of his special status as the nation's chief executive. The justices were quick to reject that claim, noting that President Richard Nixon was forced to turn over the Watergate tapes and that President Bill Clinton was forced to answer personal questions under oath based on a sexual harassment suit.
But they were equally skeptical of the claim that House committees were free to demand from the president huge volumes of personal information, without limits, because the information in theory might lead to new legislation. Trump's lawyers said such subpoenas could be used to harass a political opponent.
Chief Justice John Roberts expressed concern over the idea that there are no limits on Congress' power to obtain personal information through a subpoena, and he pressed the House's lawyer to cite a "plausible example of a subject" that would be off-limits to a House subpoena. House counsel Douglas Letter failed to give an example.
Early in the argument, Roberts said the court needed to weigh and "balance the competing interests" on both sides. And by the argument's end, it sounded as though the high court may hand down a mixed decision that does not give a clear win to either Congress or the president.
There did not appear to be a majority to rule that Trump's accountants must immediately turn over 10 years of his financial records to the House committees. If Roberts takes the lead, the court could issue an opinion that both rejects Trump's claims that he is above the law, but also requires the House to show why the president's personal financial information going back to 2010 was relevant to new legislation.
The justices gave a more favorable hearing to the New York prosecutors who sought Trump's business records as a part of a grand jury investigation. It is typical for these grand juries to seek private records as a part of a confidential investigation. Prosecutors in New York said they were looking into questionable loans and business deals involving Trump and his organization.