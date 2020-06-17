WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear eight cases involving a legal defense called "qualified immunity" that can be used to shield government officials from lawsuits, including seven involving police accused of excessive force or other misconduct.
In six of the seven cases involving police, plaintiffs who sued officers were challenging actions in lower courts that protected the defendants through qualified immunity. The other one involved two officers who argued they deserve such protection but lost in a lower court.
Among the cases the justices declined to hear was a dispute over whether officers in Tennessee can be sued for using a police dog that bit a man who has said he had put up his hands in surrender. Justice Clarence Thomas, a skeptic of qualified immunity, said in a dissent that the court should have heard that case.
The court could still take up other qualified immunity cases.
The issue of police use of force has been in the spotlight since a black man named George Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while detaining him on May 25. Floyd's killing sparked protests in U.S. cities demanding police reform, with some demonstrators calling for eliminating qualified immunity for law enforcement officers.
Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Washington have been pulling together their own versions of police reform legislation. A Democratic plan unveiled in the House would roll back qualified immunity for law enforcement officers.
Several Democratic members of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which heard testimony last week on police practices, denounced the court's rejection of the cases.
"The Supreme Court's failure to reconsider this flawed legal rule makes it all the more important for Congress to act," Chairman Jerrold Nadler and two other committee members said in a statement.