Supreme Court ruling: Civil rights law extends to LGBTQ employees

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court declared Monday that the historic Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects LGBTQ employees from workplace discrimination nationwide.
In a major victory for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer workers, the justices said the law's ban on job discrimination on the basis of "sex" means that firing employees or not hiring them because of their sexual orientation or gender identity is illegal.
Justice Neil Gorsuch, appointed by President Donald Trump, spoke for a 6-3 majority that included Chief Justice John Roberts and the court's liberal justices.
The ruling delivers one of the most far-reaching civil rights advances in recent decades. While California and at least 20 other states have protected LGBTQ employees from workplace discrimination, states in the South and most of the Midwest lack such laws, which left tens of millions of workers without protection against discrimination.
Democrats in the House passed the Equality Act last year to protect lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people from discrimination, but the Republican-controlled Senate has refused to take up the measure.
Now the high court has done so on its own, based on a strict reading of the 1964 law. The outcome defied the common prediction that the court would turn far more conservative on gay rights following the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy, the Republican appointee who wrote the court's major gay rights decisions, including the 2015 ruling upholding same-sex marriages.
'Ours is a society of written laws'
The decision is a remarkable example of a conservative justice reinterpreting the words of a landmark liberal law. Gorsuch, a former clerk for Kennedy, acknowledged the law was not originally intended to protect gay and lesbian employees. But he concluded that its words banning sex discrimination prohibited employers from making hiring or firing decisions based not only on gender, but also on sexual orientation and gender identity.
"Ours is a society of written laws. Judges are not free to overlook plain statutory commands on the strength of nothing more than suppositions about intentions or guesswork about expectations," Gorsuch wrote in Bostock vs. Clayton County. "In Title VII, Congress adopted broad language making it illegal for an employer to rely on an employee's sex when deciding to fire that employee. We do not hesitate to recognize today a necessary consequence of that legislative choice: An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law."
In addition to the chief justice and Gorsuch, the decision was joined by Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan. In dissent were Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh.
'Really close' case
The ruling came as a shock to many, even though Gorsuch had signaled during the oral argument in October that the case was "really close." Gorsuch had promised in his confirmation hearings that he would follow the words of the law and be guided by what it said, not by his view of a good policy or the intentions of the legislature. And these cases fit that model.
Roberts' decision to join in the ruling was also a surprise. He had strongly dissented when the court upheld same-sex marriages.