Supreme Court starts new term; health care, religion, gay rights on the docket

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court opened a new term Monday and within weeks is set to hear cases on health care and religion that may give a preview of how the conservative majority will wield its power.
But the eight justices also face a month of unusual uncertainty. They will wait to see if a new justice is confirmed, whether President Donald Trump is reelected in early November and whether they are called upon to decide any disputes that arise if the election is very close.
The outcome of the election will surely shape the term ahead, even though many of the cases are already set. The justices will find themselves weighing cases on immigration, the census and health care from a triumphant conservative administration, or a series of last-gasp appeals from a defeated president.
Either way, the term's initial cases will be heard by a court with a conservative majority – 6-3 if Trump's choice, Amy Coney Barrett, has won confirmation or 5-3 if her nomination has stalled. The defining issue of the year seems likely to be how aggressively that conservative majority will move.
An early test is set to come a week after the election when the justices take up the latest challenge to President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.
Despite his promises, Trump failed to "repeal and replace" the health care law when Republicans controlled Congress. Now, he and his lawyers are pressing the high court to strike it down amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They contend that when the tax penalty for not having insurance was reduced to zero in 2017, it had the effect of cutting out the pillar that propped up the far-reaching law.
"The entire ACA thus must fall with the individual mandate," Trump's lawyers told the court.
If the court's conservatives were to agree, it would cancel the insurance subsidies for nearly 30 million Americans as well as the insurance protections for more than 50 million others who could be denied coverage because they have a preexisting medical condition. The law also made health care screenings at no cost for children and adults a standard part of a medical checkup.