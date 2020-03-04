Supreme Court will again consider whether to strike down Obamacare

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court announced Monday it will hear an election-year challenge to Obamacare in which California Democrats are defending the law against a suit backed by President Donald Trump and Texas Republicans.
Twice before, the high court has upheld the Obama-era health care law, with Chief Justice John Roberts casting the key votes with liberal justices to reject broad conservative challenges.
The justices said they would hear the new case this fall as voters are about to go to the polls. Democrats have been determined to keep a spotlight on the continuing effort by Trump and the Republicans to throw out the Affordable Care Act, including its protections for tens of millions of Americans with preexisting medical conditions. The 2010 law also expanded Medicaid coverage for low-income Americans and provided subsidies for those who need help to buy health insurance.
Democratic leaders welcomed the court's intervention.
"Make no mistake: A big reason that the fate of these vital health care protections is in the hands of the Supreme Court is because congressional Republicans and President Trump support the lawsuit to take health care away and haven't lifted a finger to stop it," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in a statement.
The court granted the appeal by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. "As Texas and the Trump administration fight to disrupt our health care system and the coverage that millions rely upon, we look forward to making our case in defense of the Affordable Care Act. American lives depend upon it," he said in a statement.
The high court is not likely to hand down a decision until early next year, but Democratic activists said the case itself will amplify the political stakes.
"A Supreme Court oral argument about the future of Obamacare, possibly in October right before the election, will put Trump's plan to throw millions off their insurance front and center and make Supreme Court voters out of millions of people," said Brian Fallon, executive director of Demand Justice and former press secretary to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, in a tweet.
Highlighting the nation's divide between red states and blue states, the new case is called California vs. Texas. On one side defending the law are California and 19 Democratic-led states, while Texas and 16 other Republican-led states are seeking to have the law struck down.
The Trump administration supported Texas, and its lawyers urged the Supreme Court to turn away the appeal.