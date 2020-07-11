District of Columbia police on Thursday arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of Davon McNeal, the 11-year-old boy who was struck in the head by a bullet fired at a stop-the-violence cookout on the Fourth of July in Anacostia, according to authorities.
The suspect, identified as Daryle Bond, 18, of Washington, is charged with first-degree murder while armed. Police said they were searching for three other men who have been charged in arrest warrants.
"Right now, I'm filled with joy," said Davon's grandfather, John Ayala, who joined the District's police chief and mayor in announcing the arrest. "The police did a great job. The mayor did a great job. The community did a great job."
Alaya added: "Of course, I'm sad, because I lost my grandson."
Police Chief Peter Newsham said all three of the suspects being sought have arrest records, two of them with felony convictions. The chief said two of the men have pending gun cases and had been released as they await trials. One, Newsham said, was on high-intensity monitoring and was wearing a GPS tracking device.
"If they had any sense of civility, they would turn themselves in," Newsham said, adding that he has repeatedly warned about violent offenders who he feels don't get adequate jail time.
Some offenders, the chief said, "have a history of picking up firearms and using them. They did it again, as we have warned, and now these guys have taken the life of an 11-year-old."
The suspects being sought were identified as Carlo General, 19, and Marcel Gordon, 25, both of Southeast Washington, and Christian Wingfield, 22, of Hillcrest Heights, Md. All are charged in warrants with first-degree murder, police said.
Police said they were searching for a fifth person but had not obtained an arrest warrant for that person.
Newsham declined to discuss a possible motive, but he said "the little boy was not the target."