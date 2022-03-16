Suspect sought in shootings of homeless men in New York, Washington

WASHINGTON - A search intensified Monday for a man who police believe is targeting homeless people in Washington and New York City in shootings that have left two dead and three wounded.
Authorities are expediting their evidence analysis and boosted a reward for information in the attacks to $70,000 as they warned vulnerable residents to seek shelter. At a Monday evening news conference that brought together the mayors and top police officials from both cities, authorities released a new photograph capturing the suspected gunman on a surveillance camera.
"We are looking for a person who is clearly depraved and is targeting people who are vulnerable," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, said at the John A. Wilson Building on Monday night.
"Homelessness should not be a homicide," New York Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, said hours after police had released video of a possible assailant.
Authorities said they believe the cases are linked, citing similarities in the assailant's actions, the circumstances of the victims, photos and video. D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives linked ballistic evidence from at least one shooting in New York to at least one shooting in Washington.
Contee also credited a captain in the homicide unit, Kevin Kentish, who was scrolling through social media over the weekend and saw an image that helped link the cases in the two cities. Contee said police are still trying to determine how the gunman moved between New York and D.C. Police are also trying to determine where he is from.
"I feel the knot is tightening," Contee said, promising an arrest. Authorities said they have talked with police departments along the East Coast but so far have found no other cases. But New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell warned, "We have a perpetrator who is mobile, who has struck in two major American cities."
The attacks occurred over 12 days in two cities 225 miles apart, each with mayors struggling to find the right social and political solutions to the complex challenges of homelessness and crime. In New York, Adams has begun a campaign to clear homeless people from subway stations. In the District, Bowser was having homeless encampments cleared from city streets.
Advocates say there has been a spike in violence targeting homeless people over the last year, and authorities in both cities described the latest attacks as "coldblooded" and "cowardly." At least three men were shot in their sleep, and one was found shot and stabbed in a burning tent near Union Market in Washington. Police identified the man killed in the tent as Morgan Holmes, 54.
On Monday, police in both cities handed out fliers and tried to steer homeless residents into shelters and other programs. Police in the District headed to First and M streets NE, near New York Avenue and North Capitol Street.