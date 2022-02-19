Nia Whims had been bullied for months at her South Florida charter school when she went on Instagram and began chatting about it with a classmate.
What happened next left the 13-year-old girl scarred, a lawsuit filed by her family Tuesday says: The other girl made a fake Instagram account using Whims's name and utilized the impostor profile to send herself messages that looked to be from the bullied classmate.
Those messages allegedly included threats against Renaissance Charter School - leading police to arrest Whims and detain her for 11 days in November. Police later determined the other girl had framed her.
"Just know i got people thst comin to tht skocll tmmr and finna blow it up," the other student, identified only as M.S., wrote on Instagram while impersonating Whims, according to a police report.
The ordeal in Pembroke Pines, about 18 miles north of Miami, underscores the challenge police face in utilizing social media to detect threats - while shielding potentially innocent suspects from a rush to judgment. The case also highlights the vital role social media companies play in releasing information about users to police.
Now home after being released Nov. 29, Whims said she's trying to move past her time at a juvenile detention center. Her attorney, Marwan Porter, told reporters that an older girl at the facility once threatened to stab Whims over a piece of chocolate.
The lawsuit accuses the charter school and Meta, Instagram's parent company, of severely harming Whims by enabling her wrongful arrest. The suit says Whims's mother also plans to add Pembroke Pines Police as a defendant.
Before her arrest, Whims had been a student at Renaissance for several years and recently had been physically and verbally bullied by other students, the lawsuit says. Her mother, Lezlie-Ann Davis, told reporters that she asked the school to arrange a meeting with those girls and their parents but that she only met once with a teacher. The bullying continued, the lawsuit says, so Davis removed Whims from the school during the eighth grade.
On Nov. 18, the lawsuit says, M.S. impersonated Whims and sent messages threatening to kill people, including M.S. and a teacher. The teacher found out about the messages and told school officials and police, sending the school into lockdown before police determined there was no true threat, according to the lawsuit.
M.S. told police that Whims had sent the messages herself, the lawsuit says, and police went to Whims's home. Whims acknowledged that she had been exchanging Instagram messages with the other girl but denied making the threats. Still, officers arrested Whims on a charge of threatening to cause bodily harm or commit an act of terrorism.
Instagram gave police the IP address used to send the threatening messages. On Jan. 18, the report says, a subpoena to the Internet provider Comcast revealed that IP addresses associated with the student M.S.'s parent were used to make the threats.
After more investigation, police dropped the charges against Whims and instead charged M.S., 12, with making written threats to kill or cause bodily harm, falsifying a police report and related charges.