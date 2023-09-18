Tensions flare between House GOP, Justice Department over witnesses

Days after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, tensions escalated between Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee and the Justice Department, which is the subject of various committee investigations.
A top GOP House investigator threatened to call Capitol Police to remove an FBI lawyer from a House office building Friday morning because he was unhappy that a senior FBI agent who appeared for a closed-door interview with the committee was accompanied by both a personal lawyer and an FBI lawyer, according to multiple people familiar with the exchange.
Republicans have alleged that the agent, Elvis Chan, was involved with a Justice Department effort to censor conservative voices on social media.
Larry Berger, the personal lawyer representing Chan, said the committee insisted Chan could be accompanied by either an FBI lawyer or his personal lawyer, but not both. Berger, a lawyer who has long represented federal agents, said the demand was unusual and not a common practice of congressional committees.
"The question is, why do we have this seemingly arbitrary distinction being made by the committee, and why are they interfering with his choice of attorneys?" said Berger.
Chan insisted on having both lawyers with him - which Berger said was unsurprising in this instance because Chan has been named in lawsuits stemming from his FBI work on social media.
The committee did not back down, and at one point a person on the committee suggested they would summon the Capitol Police to remove the FBI lawyer from the Rayburn Building, where the interview was to take place, Berger said.
Berger said Chan "was at all times ready, willing and able to participate in this scheduled voluntary interview."
An FBI spokesperson said in a statement that Chan was "denied the right to have his chosen legal counsel accompany him" and then House Committee staff told his FBI lawyer to "leave the premises."
"This is a significant departure from normal procedures and an unnecessary escalation of this Committee's treatment of FBI officials," the spokesperson said. "The FBI employee remains willing to take part in a voluntary interview with appropriate legal representation."
Russell Dye, a spokesman for the committee, argued that the committee's request was not unusual, calling it "long-standing Committee practice across Republican and Democrat majorities" to allow witnesses to choose between a personal lawyer or one provided by their agency.
"The Department of Justice knew exactly what they were doing today by trying to force themselves in the room," he said.
Hunter Biden
Meanwhile, the committee also tangled with the Justice Department this week as Republicans pressed for interviews with more mid-level officials who have been involved with the criminal investigation of Biden's son, Hunter.
House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) this week issued subpoenas for two lower-level Justice Department officials who have been involved with an investigation of Hunter Biden's taxes, senior litigation counsel Mark Daly and Jack Morgan, an attorney in the department's tax division.
When the Justice Department instead offered to let the committee interview more senior officials, including U.S. Attorney for D.C. Matthew Graves, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California E. Martin Estrada, and acting deputy assistant attorney general Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department's Tax Division on a voluntary basis, Jordan balked, people familiar with the situation said - a sign of the building tension.
Officials have said the two U.S. attorneys declined to pursue tax-related charges against the president's son after they were approached by David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware, who was leading the investigation, official have said.
Hunter Biden was indicted this week for allegedly making false statements and illegally possessing a handgun, following the collapse of a plea deal he had been negotiating with Weiss in July. The indictment came after Weiss sought and received special counsel status from the Justice Department in the aftermath of the breakdown in the plea negotiations, and after two IRS agents involved in the case became whistleblowers and told a congressional committee over the summer that Weiss and his office had stymied and drawn out the investigation over many months.
A spokesperson for Jordan said the committee expects to hear from all 11 people they originally issued requests for over the summer - including Graves and Estrada - and would not accept interviews with some of their requested witnesses and not others.
Dye, the committee spokesman, said it was "completely false" that the committee had turned down interview offers. "We want to hear from every witness we have asked for," he said.
The Justice Department, however, has maintained a long-standing department practice of shielding line attorneys involved with ongoing investigations from Congress, leading to a growing standoff.
House Republicans have cast their newly launched impeachment inquiry as a response to stonewalling from the Biden administration, including Justice Department figures involved with the investigation into the president's son.
But in the past two weeks, two FBI officials involved with the Hunter Biden investigation voluntarily participated in two transcribed interviews for a total of nearly 10 hours, along with senior IRS officials involved with the investigation. Justice Department officials have also said that Weiss will testify to Congress and produce a report when he finishes his work as special counsel.
The witnesses who have appeared before the Judiciary Committee recently have given accounts that in part dispute testimony from IRS agents, who had told Congress in the spring that their investigation was stymied by Justice Department officials.
Thomas Sobocinski, who manages the FBI team involved in the investigation, disputed a key claim from one of the IRS whistleblowers, Gary Shapley. Shapley told the committee this spring that Weiss had informed the team during an October 2022 meeting that he was not the person who would make the final decision about whether to bring charges against Hunter Biden, despite public promises from the Justice Department that Weiss was acting independently.
One of Sobocinski's colleagues, Ryeshia Holley, also contradicted Shapley's allegation, telling investigators this week that she also understood that Weiss had the authority to bring charges, according to a transcript of Holley's interview obtained by The Washington Post.