Texas blackouts show the power grid isn't ready for climate change

DALLAS: Miryea Gist, left, and Mikaela Dudley wait in heavy snow to cross Mockingbird Lane near Dallas Love Field as a winter storm brings snow and freezing temperatures to North Texas on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Dallas. Gist and Dudley were stranded at the airport when their flight home to Phoenix was canceled, and with the airport closed, and no services open, they made roughly 1-mile walk to a QuikTrip store just to find food. Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News