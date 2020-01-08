Texas gun violence hits another high for 2019

37 LIVES LOST: In this file photo, a woman touches a cross at a makeshift memorial for victims outside Walmart, near the scene of a mass shooting which left at least 22 people dead, on August 6, 2019, in El Paso, Texas.The year 2019 marked a record high for at least the past decade where 37 people in Texas lost their lives in mass shootings. Mario Tama/Getty Images/Tribune News Service