Texas gun violence hits another high for 2019

AUSTIN, Texas – Parents and children. Teachers and a mail carrier. The young and the old.
The year 2019 marked the second time in recent history that 37 people in Texas lost their lives in mass shootings – a record high for at least the past decade. People across the world watched images of the El Paso and Odessa mass shootings unfold, and more victims still were killed across the state in violence that drew fewer headlines.
Last year, the residents of El Paso and Odessa found their cities thrust into the limelight for the worst of reasons but have rallied.
“We’re coming together,” El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said in September. “I think it’s going to take us several years to heal. And, as I’ve also said, we’re not going to let this become – I will not allow this incident to define El Paso. Yes, it’s going to be part of our history. There’s nothing I can do about that. But I want it as an asterisk, a footnote to El Paso.”
On Aug. 3, 22 people were killed and two dozen others were injured after a gunman went on a shooting rampage inside a Walmart in El Paso.
Tito Anchondo, whose brother and sister-in-law were killed in the El Paso shooting, said he and his family feel the loss every day.
“The other day I broke down,” he told the Austin American-Statesman in December. “It was all the pent-up emotions I hadn’t released.”
The next month, a man with an AR-style weapon opened fire during a routine traffic stop to begin a 10-mile rampage between Odessa and Midland that killed seven people, injured 25 others – including three law enforcement officers – and ended with officers gunning him down outside a movie theater.
In total, 37 people died in mass shootings last year in the state, the same number killed in 2017, according to an analysis by The Associated Press. The analysis counted all U.S. homicides since 2006 involving four or more people killed – not including the offender – over a short period of time.