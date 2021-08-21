Granting a reprieve for mask mandates in Texas, at least for now, the Texas Supreme Court rejected Attorney General Ken Paxton's attempt to void three temporary restraining orders that had been issued by a Travis County judge — including one that allowed all Texas school districts to require masks indoors.
In addition to allowing the restraining orders to remain in force, the all-Republican Supreme Court told Paxton that he could not skip an intermediate appellate court in his attempt to enforce Gov. Greg Abbott's July 29 executive order, which prohibited local officials from implementing mask mandates.