Texas, Louisiana officials order evacuations as storm intensifies

GALVESTON, Texas — Officials across eastern Texas and western Louisiana issued mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday as Hurricane Laura strengthened in the Gulf of Mexico and threatened to pummel the U.S. coastline, perhaps as the strongest storm to take aim at the region since 2005.
Laura is expected to make landfall somewhere between Galveston and the Lake Charles area across the Louisiana border, with predicted storm tracks indicating that Port Arthur, Texas, could take the brunt of extremely high winds and heavy rains as the hurricane hits the coast. Forecasts call for Laura to hit the area sometime overnight Wednesday into Thursday, potentially as a strong Category 3 storm with sustained – and possibly devastating – winds above 115 mph.
In Calcasieu Parish, La., the storm's predicted intensification prompted officials to issue a mandatory evacuation order beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday, as it could be directly in the path of the most dangerous areas of the storm. The projected wind speeds and storm surge pushed officials to switch the order from voluntary to mandatory, said Richard "Dick" Gremillion, head of the Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
'Run from the water, hide from the wind'
"Florida has used a strategy for years," Gremillion said. "They call it, 'Run from the water, hide from the wind.' That's basically what we are asking people to do."
Authorities in Port Arthur, which was battered during Hurricane Harvey, issued mandatory evacuation orders early Tuesday, as did Galveston Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown, who urged residents to leave the island well before the storm arrives.
"With the uncertainties of this storm and its increasing strength, we need to take all necessary precautions to protect our residents," he said. "It's imperative that you make plans this morning to secure your homes and move you and your family to safety off island."
Though evacuations were mandatory, not everyone planned to leave, part of a complex web of decisions that face people of all kinds during the coronavirus pandemic. Some have concerns about the virus and its potential spread in shelters, while others simply don't want to leave their homes behind.