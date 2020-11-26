'That is a lucky bird': Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey

TRADITION: First lady Melania Trump, right, and turkey farmers Ron and Susie Kardel of Walcott, Iowa, look on as President Donald Trump gives the national Thanksgiving turkey, Corn, a presidential pardon during the traditional event in the Rose Garden of the White House on Tuesday, Nov. 24, in Washington, D.C. The turkey pardon was made official in 1989 under former President George H.W. Bush, who was continuing an informal tradition started by President Harry Truman in 1947. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Tribune News Service