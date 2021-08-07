The Grand Canyon is under its very own excessive heat warning

The Grand Canyon is one of the most popular destinations for hikers in the Lower 48, but meteorologists are warning tourists to avoid the canyon Thursday and Friday. Temperatures near the base of the canyon could approach 115 degrees both days, spurring the issuance of a localized excessive heat warning for only the canyon itself.
The National Weather Service in Flagstaff, Ariz., states that level of warning "is reserved for only the hottest days of the year and is issued when temperatures are expected to rise to dangerous levels."
Officials are discouraging any physical activity within the canyon between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. both days. That's when the hottest and most unforgiving weather is expected.
The National Weather Service is especially concerned about hikers descending into the canyon, since the hottest temperatures will be found below 4,000 feet elevation. The canyon has a maximum depth of 6,000 feet.
"Day hikers on Bright Angel Trail should descend no further than 1.5 miles," wrote the Weather Service. "Hikers should attempt to be out of the canyon and at Indian Garden or Bright Angel Campground between these hours."
In addition to the heat, wildfire smoke is present within the canyon, exacerbating the health risks for undeterred hikers. The combination of fine particulate matter in the air and extreme heat could, if not taken into consideration, prove deadly. Even at the South Rim, highs will peak around 90 degrees.
"Every year, scores of unprepared hikers, lured by initially easy downhill hiking, experience severe illness, injury, or death from hiking in the canyon," warns the National Park Service.
They also stated that staffing limitations "efforts to assist you may be delayed" due to call volume, staffing shortages and the inability of helicopters to fly in extreme heat. Hot temperatures make the air less dense, providing less available lift for helicopters.
Outside the canyon, highs will peak in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees through the weekend.
It may seem weird that only the Grand Canyon is under an excessive heat warning while other nearby locations aren't even within an excessive heat advisory. That's because the canyon's depth, and a process called adiabatic compression.
It may sound complex, but it's actually quite simple: Air pressure is greatest near Earth's surface, where any pocket of air is supporting the entire weight of the atmosphere. Air is less hefty on top of a mountain, for instance, because it doesn't have as much atmosphere on top of it. The pressure exerted by a pocket of air balances out the weight of whatever's above it. (That process is known as hydrostatic balance.)
It's similar in some ways to swimming in a pool. If you dip below the water, you won't feel much. But if you swim to the deep end and are 10 or 12 feet below the surface, you start feeling the pressure getting to you.
The hot weather around the Grand Canyon is being supplied by a strong ridge of high pressure or heat dome, underneath which the air is compressed and warmed. The heat dome was responsible for several daily record highs in the Southwest desert Wednesday, including 121 degrees in Needles, Calif. While not record-breaking, Phoenix and Death Valley soared to scorching highs of 115 and 126.
Much of western Arizona, southern Nevada and the deserts of interior southern California are set to roast with highs in the 110 degree plus range likely in the coming week. Excessive heat warnings blanket the region and are in effect through Friday, though signs point to another potent heat dome becoming established by early next week.