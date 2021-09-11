There is grief, but no memories.
There are photos, but none together.
For the children who weren't yet born when their fathers died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks - more than 100, according to Tuesday's Children, an organization that counsels them - their fathers exist only as a lifelong, heartbreaking absence.
On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, here are two stories of children who entered the world after their fathers had already left.
"I pretended my dad was alive just so I wouldn't feel left out"
Robin Ornedo, Born Jan. 31, 2002
The first time she remembers having to make a Father's Day card at school, Robin Ornedo was in first grade.
As a teacher explained the assignment - folding construction paper to resemble a man's shirt and tie - the 6-year-old felt a sadness creeping in. She knew her dad was gone, lost in what she only vaguely understood as some sort of accident.
For a moment, Robin sat wondering what to do. Then she remembered something her mom always told her: that it was OK to talk to her dad as if he was still there with them. That in a way, he was still there.
"I pretended my dad was alive," Robin recalled recently, "just so I wouldn't feel left out."
It was something she would do again and again. At her family's home in Corona, Calif., Robin's creations - a tile with her small handprint, paper planes scrawled with "XOXOXO" and "I love you" - sit in what she refers to as "Dad's room."
As she's grown older, her mom, Sheila, has told her more details about their loss. How she struggled that first trimester of pregnancy and how Ruben, wanting to be at her side, interrupted his business trip in D.C. to fly home on Sept. 11 instead of Sept. 17. How she sobbed watching the news that day.
She was the first and only child for the couple, who were married just that year.
Robin Galero Ornedo arrived on Jan. 31, 2002, welcomed by relatives of both parents and by multiple godparents - so many of Ruben's friends and co-workers asked, and Sheila didn't want to tell anyone no. Robin's photo hung outside her dad's old office, where one Boeing employee told a company publication she was "everybody's baby."
Surrounded by that circle, Robin grew up hearing stories about her namesake. She knows that he was quiet but decisive, confident enough to ask her mother, when they were introduced, "So, when are we going on a date?" She knows that before he proposed, he had a friend teach him Tagalog so he could ask her to marry him in her native language. And she knows he wasn't a fan of the water but loved climbing mountains.
"I learned to see my dad as a role model instead of some stranger I will never meet in this lifetime," she wrote. "My name is Robin for a reason. It is to be like my father, Ruben, who always reached the top of the mountains."
"Every time I put on the Army uniform ... I feel connected to him"
Luke Taylor, Born Oct. 25, 2001
Luke Taylor always knew he had a mother and father in heaven, though as a child he didn't really know what that meant.
Then one night when he was 8 or 9 years old, he wandered into the office of the man he called Dad. As the two watched TV together, Luke asked for the first time about the memorabilia on the shelves. There were dog tags, a folded American flag and a photograph of his grandfather commissioning two sons - Dean and Kip Taylor - into the Army.
Then came the long conversation that Luke would remember for years to come. Dean Taylor tried break it down on a third-grade level. He explained that Kip Taylor, Luke's biological father and Dean's brother, was killed in the Sept. 11 attack on the Pentagon before Luke was even born.
That Nancy Taylor, Luke's biological mother, died of breast cancer just over two years later. And that he and his wife, Donna, had agreed to Nancy's wish that they raise Luke and his older brother as their own.
Luke was born Oct. 25, 2001, six weeks after American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon, killing all 64 people aboard the plane and 125 inside the building. Lt. Col. Kip Taylor, a 38-year-old aide to the Army's deputy chief of staff for personnel, was among the dead.
Every once in a while, Luke goes through a "sad spurt" thinking of all he's lost.
Sometimes the family would visit Arlington National Cemetery, where Kip and Nancy are buried, and Luke would feel a swell of pride knowing the Taylor name was among all the white headstones.
At Texas Christian University, Luke is in the Reserve Officer Training Corps, carrying on the family military tradition. One of the other cadets is the son of a long-ago friend of Kip's.
"Every time I put on the Army uniform as a cadet, I feel connected to him because that's what he wore," Luke said.