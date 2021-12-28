This community college needed a place to train skilled workers, so the community pitched in

When Janet and James Clauson donated $1 million for the construction of a new building for skilled trades programs at a Maryland community college, officials called it "historic." Only a handful of other people had donated to the college at that level.
Then about 200 other donors pitched in during a fundraising campaign - with gifts as small as $5 - leading to another historic achievement, the first completely donor-funded building at Anne Arundel Community College. The feat is unique at the state level and may be nationally as well, officials said.
Local donors helped raise more than $4.25 million for the Clauson Center for Innovation and Skilled Trades, which will house programs including welding, electrical work and forklift operations. The expansion on the Arnold, Maryland, campus comes as community colleges throughout the country suffer steep enrollment drops and, in some states, budget cuts.
What AACC pulled off "really speaks to the very critical backbone of the mission of community colleges, providing opportunities for individuals who didn't see (those) opportunities as part of their future," said Kip Kunsman, dean of the school of continuing education and workforce development. "It was a grass-roots fundraising effort from the community. It really is the community's center."
The fundraising effort not only highlights the urgency for the school to expand, but also the demand for skilled workers, officials said. With 11,300 square feet, the Clauson Center will open in January to students studying trades including heating, ventilating and air conditioning or HVAC, plumbing, framing and finish carpentry and general contracting - positions among the most difficult to fill in the country.
The college, which enrolls nearly 12,000 students, has spent the last two years working with local businesses to determine the training that graduates need to find jobs. "It's very difficult for (businesses owners) to get people on board and then get people to stay," Kunsman said.
Some of the vacancies are the result of an aging workforce, according to a 2021 report from Angi, the consumer contractor review website formerly known as Angie's List. The average electrician and plumber are 43 years old, and more than a quarter of home tradespeople are within 10 years of the Social Security retirement age of 62, the report said.
Labor shortage worsening in the nation
Despite high job satisfaction and above-average pay, "the labor shortage is real and worsening," according to the report. More than two-thirds of companies that employ skilled tradespeople have struggled to find workers. About one-third of businesses are either somewhat or extremely understaffed.
Community colleges throughout the country are introducing and bolstering programs that could reverse the shortage. President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda includes $40 billion for higher education and workforce development. The Clauson Center, equipped with four labs for hands-on training, is being touted as a place where students can earn credentials and find apprenticeships with local employers.
The school has already started to field interest from prospective students, according to Kunsman. But he said there is work to be done to dismantle the stereotype that people enter skilled trade fields because "they are not smart enough" for other professions," he said. "We've got to try and get rid of that stigma that is the 'trade stigma.'"
Janet Clauson, who along with her husband has been a longtime supporter of the college, said "We need to elevate the trades, and I think we need to make it clear that they're valuable."
She added: "The focus of the community colleges has been shifting toward the fact that students don't have to have a four-year academic degree to be successful."
While there is a clear need for these programs, making room for them on campus can be a lengthy process, said Melissa Beardmore, the college's vice president for learning resources management. Maryland has 16 community colleges, and 15 of them share about $80 million each year from the state for capital projects, Beardmore said.
Colleges also rely on financial support from their counties but must compete with other public infrastructure needs, such as K-12 school-building renovations or road resurfacing projects.
"What community colleges have to do is, they have to spread the funding, spread the time it takes to complete a project," Beardmore said.
For example, the school's Health and Life Sciences building - which opened in October - took four years to design and construct, and about 10 years to get funded, Beardmore said. The project's $117 million price tag was split roughly by the state and Anne Arundel County. The process included years of commissioning studies, planning and vying for funds against other community colleges that all have infrastructure needs of their own.
2 years to design and build
The Clauson Center, however, took about two years to design and construct. While the project's budget was much smaller than that of the Health and Life Sciences building, millions in private donations meant the college was able to bypass many of the complications that come with securing state and county funds, Beardmore said.
The addition to campus comes as two-year schools are in a period of transition. The schools have borne the brunt of a national decline in college enrollment - the total head count at community colleges has slumped 14.8% since 2019, data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center show. But there seems to be an uptick in nontraditional learners, adults over the age of 25, returning to school, said Martha Parham, a spokesperson for the American Association of Community Colleges.
"People are just realizing there are more pathways to family-sustaining-waged jobs," Parham said.
Those older students, who may be looking to retrain for new jobs, are a target for Anne Arundel Community College, school officials say.
"We are the community's college. We accept 100% of everyone who applies. We try to serve those who show a willingness to learn, so we need to be responsive and we need to have appropriate facilities to educate our students," Beardmore said. "Folks need to be trained."