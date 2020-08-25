Thousands flee as storms take aim at Gulf Coast

HOUSTON – Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura tore through the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, forcing thousands of coastal residents in Louisiana and Cuba to flee, and flooding roads in Haiti's capital, with damage across the region expected to worsen this week.
Marco, which strengthened into a hurricane on Sunday with sustained winds of 75 mph, is forecast to make landfall along the Louisiana coast on Monday.
Laura, which hit the Dominican Republic and Haiti earlier on Sunday, killing at least 10 people before striking Cuba on Sunday evening, is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in Texas or Louisiana on Thursday.
President Donald Trump issued a disaster declaration on Sunday for Louisiana. He had previously issued a similar declaration for Puerto Rico.
In New Orleans, Billy Wright spent his Sunday buying bottled water, nonperishable food and an attic ax, which can be used to chop through a roof if floodwaters block doors and windows. The 33-year-old attorney lives with his fiancee in a one-story house just blocks from a canal that failed during 2005's Hurricane Katrina.
"You'd rather have it and not need it than be stuck in your attic with rising floodwaters," said Wright. "Getting two storms back to back is a big concern."