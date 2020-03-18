MIAMI – Despite the positive test for the virus that causes COVID-19 from a passenger who had disembarked days earlier, thousands of people were allowed to leave a cruise ship in Miami on Sunday without undergoing medical screening.
The former passenger got off the MSC Meraviglia in Miami on March 8 after an eight-day Caribbean cruise, leaving 103 passengers and the ship's crew aboard for the next voyage. Four days later, after the ship had sailed with thousands of additional new passengers aboard, the Public Health Agency of Canada informed Broward-based MSC Cruises that the former passenger had tested positive.
Once it received the result, the company said it isolated in individual cabins seven crew members who had been in close contact with the passenger. But instead of holding the ship off the Florida coast and testing people on board for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, MSC said U.S. health authorities cleared it to dock Sunday and disembark passengers as normal.
The docking in Miami is a sharp contrast to the protocol in California, where a former passenger of the Grand Princess cruise ship tested positive in early March after disembarking. In that case, the California health department and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tested 46 people on board while the ship and thousands of passengers and crew idled off the coast for three days; 21 tested positive, 19 of them crew. U.S. health authorities said they transferred people who needed medical care to hospitals and all other American passengers to Air Force bases or hotels in California, Texas, and Georgia for a two-week quarantine.
In the case of the Miami ship, MSC Meraviglia, no one on board was tested for COVID-19 and 3,877 passengers disembarked freely at PortMiami on Sunday. Many went directly to Miami International Airport for flights home.