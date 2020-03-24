NEW YORK — A doctor recovering from COVID-19 who took a test on Thursday says he will return to work treating patients on Monday. Staff at one hospital system got a foreboding email: Patients with severe respiratory symptoms doubled in the past week.
After harried preparations, hospitals in the New York area are being pummeled with patients, including a surprising number of young people. Health care workers, including those who recently became sick with the virus, are pushing to respond in every way possible.
At the same time, supplies of protective gear are running dangerously low at many facilities. Tensions are flaring among staff who feel they are poorly equipped and unprotected.
"This is the tipping point," said Anne Goldman, vice president for non-education members at the United Federation of Teachers, which represents some health care workers. "We're pretty much saturated with critically ill."
Help coming?
Politicians and health officials say some relief is on the way: Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday field hospitals, thousands of ventilators and a flood of protective gear. He said New York needed another 50,000 hospital beds.
But in the wait, the workers and the hospitals are up against the disease's spear-tip – and it's jolting.
Just a few days ago, many intensive care units resembled ghost towns, as patients were cleared out to make way for an influx of new patients.
In New Jersey, Holy Name Hospital has admitted 60 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients. The 321-bed facility in Teaneck is creating dozens of special new rooms.
"We're making it work," said Adam Jarrett, Holy Name's chief medical officer. But he said, they worry "that at some point we're going to get overwhelmed."
Seventeen staff members have tested positive, including one who's "very sick," Jarrett said. Holy Name's chief executive officer, Michael Maron, learned Friday that he tested positive.
"He's working from home as a lot of our staff are," Jarrett said.