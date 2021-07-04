Toll at 22 as crews continue to search Florida rubble

SURFSIDE, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — Four more victims of the Surfside collapse were recovered by rescue teams overnight and into the day Friday, said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, raising the death toll to 22 as first responders continued the search amid the threats of shifting rubble underfoot, falling debris overhead and a hurricane in the forecast.
The mayor also said during a late afternoon briefing that she authorized the demolition of what remains standing of the Champlain Towers South building, though the timeline or exact plans remained uncertain.
One of the four victims found was the 7-year-old daughter of a city of Miami firefighter, Levine Cava said at a briefing Friday. The other victims were not identified.
Though the passing days have been difficult for families of the missing and rescuers working long hours, the mayor said Thursday’s discovery was especially tough.
“It was truly different and more difficult for our first responders,” Levine Cava said.
The challenges facing first responders into the ninth day of search and rescue remained daunting. Thunderstorms and intermittent downpours have destabilized the two-story pile of rubble, while cracks and shifting debris threaten to topple the unstable portion of the tower that remains upright.
Despite those obstacles, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett is pressing Levine Cava to consider demolishing the building, sooner rather than later and perhaps ahead of Elsa’s potential arrival.
“If the building is a problem, we need to eliminate the problem,” said Burkett, adding that the storm could force it down in the wrong direction.
But Levine Cava said engineers and experts advising her have said a quick timetable won’t work.
“We are proceeding quickly, but we cannot bring that building down without a very, very careful demolition plan,” she said.
Search and rescue teams were forced to pause their work for 15 hours Thursday, until structural engineers determined it was safe to dig again. The pause exasperated families of the missing. Some asked emergency managers Friday morning if they could confirm media accounts that rescuers had heard voices in the rubble.
Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah said the only voice rescuers have heard was a woman under rubble the morning of the collapse on June 24, according to a video of the private meeting posted on social media Friday. The chief said the team’s failure to save her life had caused them mental anguish.
“Nothing has changed regarding the voices,” he told anguished family members.
On the same video site later in the day Jadallah said the county is considering two demolition plans, one that would take the structure down and stop the search only for a few hours and another that would take longer and involved cranes taking the building apart piece by piece. He also said if a strong enough storm hits Surfside, it’s a possibility that the remaining standing structure could tumble over.
Rescue teams on Friday were limited to a small quadrant on the eastern end of the rubble pile as engineers warned that loose concrete on the upper floors of the standing structure posed too big a risk.
First responders have not found a survivor since the hours after the partial collapse of the condo tower when they pulled a 15-year-old boy from the rubble.
The body of the 7-year-old victim recovered Thursday was carried away from the site by her father, uncle and the rescuers who helped dig her out. The child and her firefighter father have not been identified, though Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban confirmed that the child of a first responder had been recovered.
“Our hearts and prayers are with the families affected by this horrific tragedy. We can confirm that a member of our city of Miami Fire Department family has lost his 7-year-old daughter in the collapse. She was recovered last night by members of our Urban Search and Rescue Team, Florida Task Force 2.”
The girl is believed to be the daughter of Graciela Cattarossi, a photographer who lived in Unit 501 of the collapsed portion of the tower. Cattarossi lived there with her daughter Stella and the girl’s grandparents, according to friends.
Everything from continuing the search to the possible demolition of the remaining structure to housing for out-of-town firefighters was being complicated as Hurricane Elsa churned steadily toward South Florida. By late afternoon Friday the storm was about 500 miles east-southeast of the Dominican Republic and expected to gain strength.
Margarita Castro, a member of Miami-Dade’s urban search and rescue team said even though there are contingency plans in place, the rescue effort could come to a halt depending on the storm’s path through the weekend.