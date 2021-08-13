WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Washington ruled that Donald Trump must disclose certain financial records held by his accounting firm Mazars in response to a subpoena from congressional Democrats.
But in an order on Wednesday, the judge stopped short of calling for the handover of all the financial records that Democrats have requested, saying that disclosure of some of the materials would raise separation-of-powers concerns. Instead Mazars will have to turn over largely records relating to Trump's lease on the Old Post Office in Washington and certain emolument questions.