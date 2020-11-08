Trump advances $10B defense sale to UAE

BROKERED A DEAL: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed display their copies of signed agreements as they participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and some of its Middle East neighbors, in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., Sept. 15. Tom Brenner/Reuters