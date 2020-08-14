Trump, allies struggle in attacks on Harris

WASHINGTON — In her first 24 hours as the presumptive Democratic vice presidential candidate, Kamala Harris was labeled "nasty" by President Donald Trump, "phony" by his reelection campaign and "a far-left radical" by his surrogates.
The messages emanating from Trump and his allies about the senator from California varied wildly – casting her as both an overzealous prosecutor too tough on crime and an advocate for defunding the police, and as being so far to the left she would institute socialism as well as too moderate to satisfy her party's progressive base.
Meanwhile, Trump's allies in conservative media road-tested an assault on Harris as soft on crime, an avatar of political correctness and a danger to the safety and security of American families. Some argued that she was not African American because her father emigrated from Jamaica and her mother from India, and repeatedly mispronounced her first name. And in the darker corners of social media, some of the attacks were more overtly misogynistic and racist.
All that was before Harris made her first public appearance on Wednesday afternoon alongside presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who made history Tuesday by selecting her as the nation's first Black and Asian American major-party candidate for vice president.
The blizzard of attacks against Harris from the political right illustrated the urgency Republicans feel to demonize her as a way for Trump to recover some of the ground he lost this spring and summer over his handling of the novel coronavirus. The scattershot nature of the intersecting lines of attack also underscored the lack of consensus within the GOP about how best to take on Harris.
'They are flailing'
"It's clear that they don't have a message on Kamala Harris, much like they haven't on Joe Biden. They are flailing," said Christina Reynolds, vice president of communications for Emily's List, a group that helps elect women who support abortion rights and is among a coalition of political organizations forcefully defending Harris. "The sad news is I assume Trump will fall back to racist and sexist tropes that have nothing to do with Kamala Harris. The good news is that won't work on suburban voters, and it will energize Democrats."
It took Trump a few minutes into lobbing his first attacks on Harris at a White House news conference Tuesday to reach for one of his go-to labels, accusing her of having been "exceptionally nasty" in her questioning of Judge Brett Kavanaugh during his 2018 Supreme Court confirmation hearing.
Trump continued his assault on Harris during a White House news briefing on Wednesday, maligning Harris for performing poorly in the Democratic presidential primary and claiming that she left the race "angry" after being "insulting" to Biden.
Biden: Is anyone surprised?
"Is anyone surprised Donald Trump has a problem with a strong woman, or strong women across the board?" Biden said at his Wednesday event with Harris. "Kamala Harris has had your back, and now we have to have her back. She's going to stand with me in this campaign. And all of us are going to stand up for her."
Considering Trump's long history of misogynistic comments and his declining popularity among female voters, some Republican strategists suggested that he proceed with more caution when talking about Harris – and, better yet, leave it to surrogates who might deliver criticism on his behalf with more discipline and less personal baggage.
"If I were advising the Trump campaign, I would not have Donald Trump attacking Kamala Harris," longtime Republican pollster Frank Luntz said. "He's doing poorly among women with school-age children. Attacking her will not help that deficit. Other people in the White House and in the campaign should be responsible for that effort."
On Tuesday evening, Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity teed up an opportunity for Trump to make the case against Harris on his 9 p.m. show, but the president's answers to Hannity's questions veered from attacking Hillary Clinton, his 2016 opponent, to pontificating about "windmills."