WASHINGTON - With his legal options dwindling and time running out before a key electoral college deadline, President Donald Trump on Thursday ramped up pressure on the Supreme Court to help overturn Joe Biden's victory, gaining the support of more than 100 congressional Republicans in the unprecedented assault on the U.S. election system.
In a morning tweet, Trump called on the court to "save our Country from the greatest Election abuse in the history of the United States," repeating his baseless claims of widespread fraud. He had a private lunch at the White House with some of the attorneys general from 18 Republican-led states asking the court to dismiss the results in four swing states that Biden won, an effort supported by the Trump administration.
By late afternoon, 106 GOP House members - a majority of the 196-member Republican caucus - had signed on to an amicus brief to support the Texas-led motion, among them Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota, the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee.
"78% of the people feel (know!) the Election was RIGGED," Trump falsely declared in his Twitter post.
In fact, his campaign's legal team has suffered more than three dozen defeats in federal and state courts, including the high court's ruling Tuesday denying a motion to block Pennsylvania from certifying Biden's win in that state.
Democrats denounced the last-ditch legal effort - filed this week by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a staunch Trump supporter who attended the White House lunch - to negate 10.4 million votes in favor of Biden in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
The appeal to the Supreme Court came days before the statutory deadline Monday for electoral college representatives in each state to vote on final certification of the results and send them to Congress for ratification early next month. The justices could decide as soon as Friday whether to accept the case, which seeks to take advantage of the allowance that lawsuits between states may be filed directly at the Supreme Court.
But officials in the targeted states said any claims in the filings have already been dismissed in lower courts. In all, 20 states, along with the District of Columbia, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, filed a motion calling on the high court to reject the Texas request.
"Texas's effort to get this court to pick the next President has no basis in law or fact," Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said in a court filing that labeled the case a bid to construct a "surreal alternate reality."
Each of the targeted states filed an objection to Texas's intentions and, taken together, offered the court a wide range of reasons not to get involved: that Texas lacks legal standing to file such a complaint; that the court shouldn't get involved in the ultimate political question, a presidential election; that Texas has not shown there were any constitutional violations; that the claims come too late; and that its filing simply recycles allegations that have already been rejected by state and local courts.
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, who joined the states opposing the lawsuit, called the case unconstitutional and said that Americans "cast their ballots in a free and fair election. Their decision must be respected."
Trump has waged relentless attacks on the U.S. election system, beginning on election night and continuing even as Biden has run up a margin of victory of more than 7 million votes nationwide, along with an electoral college advantage of 306 to 232, matching Trump's 2016 advantage over Hillary Clinton.