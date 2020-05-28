Trump attacks mail-in voting for California

WASHINGTON — Facing a potentially difficult path to reelection, President Donald Trump on Tuesday expanded his attacks on states using mail-in ballots, a scorched-earth campaign that could undermine confidence in the democratic process as the novel coronavirus threatens to make in-person voting more dangerous.
The president targeted California in particular, where Republicans are suing Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, to block his plan to send mail ballots to every registered voter.
Trump falsely accused the state of distributing ballots to "people who aren't citizens, illegals" and "anybody who is walking or breathing." Citing no proof, he warned that people would print fake ballots and send them in "by the hundreds of thousands."
"When that starts happening, you have a rigged system," he said in the White House Rose Garden. "And that's what would happen."
Sowing mistrust in elections
Democrats and voting-rights activists accused Trump of deliberately sowing mistrust about the integrity of U.S. elections and turning ballot access into another partisan flashpoint as Americans worry about how they can safely participate on Election Day.
Last week Trump denounced plans to distribute mail ballot applications in Nevada and Michigan as "illegal" and threatened to "hold up" unspecified federal funding to the Democrat-led states.
At the same time, Republican leaders around the country are running aggressive field operations to encourage supporters to cast ballots by mail, a practice that has been widespread for years, with only rare cases of fraud.
But Trump again insisted that distributing mail ballots contributes to illegal voting.
"There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent," Trump tweeted earlier Tuesday. "Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed."
Twitter for the first time added a disclaimer to the bottom of the president's tweet, urging voters to "get the facts about mail-in ballots" and providing research as to why Trump's claims are baseless.
Trump responded by accusing Twitter of "interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election."
Even though the company did not delete the president's tweets or even label them as false, Trump said, "Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!"
With surveys showing the president trailing Joe Biden, the presumptive Democrat nominee, and voters unhappy about his handling of the coronavirus crisis, Trump has increased his complaints that the November election could be unfair to him.
"If he loses the election, he can blame it on fraud," said Rick Hasen, a voting expert and political science professor at the University of California, Irvine. "A more nefarious explanation is that he's trying to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election in case he wants to contest it, or if he wants to undermine any Biden victory."
Even as the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 neared 100,000, Trump spent recent days tweeting conspiracy theories about nonexistent voting fraud, a supposed sinister plot led by former President Barack Obama to sabotage his administration and other falsehoods.
Perhaps Trump's most malicious tweets targeted Joe Scarborough, an MSNBC host whose once-chummy relationship with the president has soured. Trump repeatedly suggested that Scarborough killed an intern in 2001 while he served as a Republican congressman from Florida.
A medical examiner concluded that the woman died from an undiagnosed heart condition, but false theories have lurked in dark corners of the internet. Trump amplified them, tweeting that police should "open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough."
The woman's husband asked Twitter to delete the tweets, accusing the president of taking "something that does not belong to him – the memory of my dead wife – and perverted it for perceived political gain."
Twitter refused, and Trump did not relent.
"I hope somebody gets to the bottom of it," Trump said Tuesday in the Rose Garden, adding that there's no statute of limitations on murder charges.
False claims about voter fraud have been a regular feature of Trump's conspiracy theories – even in the election he won.
When he was widely expected to lose the 2016 race, he accused Democrats of trying to "rig the election at the polling booths, where so many cities are corrupt and voter fraud is all too common."
After he won, he was mortified that Hillary Clinton won 3 million more popular votes. He then claimed California had allowed ineligible voters to cast ballots, tweeting, "I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally."
After taking office, Trump created a commission to examine allegations of voter fraud. It disbanded without substantiating his theories.