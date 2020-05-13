Trump backs more testing as West Wing battles infections

WASHINGTON – Under fire for inadequate coronavirus testing across the country, President Donald Trump insisted Monday that enough testing is available to allow more Americans to safely return to work even as the White House, perhaps the world's most secure workplace, scrambled to stem further infections in the West Wing.
"It's the hidden enemy. Things happen," Trump said at a Rose Garden news conference when pressed about how the virus has breached his inner circle despite safeguards unavailable to most Americans, including daily testing for the president and his top aides.
The president announced a plan to distribute $11 billion approved by Congress last month to support testing efforts by states, with an emphasis on residents and staff of nursing homes, which have suffered the brunt of deaths in the pandemic. Nearly half of California's COVID-19 deaths so far are in elder-care facilities.
"If someone wants to be tested right now, they will be able to be tested," Trump claimed, a boast that is untrue in many communities. Roughly 9 million tests have been conducted since the crisis began, far short of what public health experts say is necessary to track and contain the coronavirus.
Adm. Brett Giroir, who leads the administration's testing efforts, offered a more modest promise. "Everybody who needs a test can get a test," he said, with a focus on those who suffer symptoms or come into contact with infected people.
US death toll rises past 80,000
Trump's hourlong news conference marked his latest effort to convince nervous Americans that it's safe to begin easing restrictions on commerce and public gatherings. Infections continue to rise or plateau in much of the country, and the death toll over the last two months has surpassed 80,000.
The message was particularly discordant as the White House became a marquee cautionary tale about the difficulty of containing the virus. One of Trump's military valets and a spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence have both tested positive in the last week, raising questions about how less-protected Americans can stay safe.
The White House infections prompted three prominent members of the coronavirus task force – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top immunologist; Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and Dr. Stephen Hahn, head of the Food and Drug Administration – to begin isolating themselves. They are scheduled to testify via video conference to a Senate committee Tuesday.
Pence did not attend the news conference, and Trump said they have been staying apart although the vice president's office denied reports he was quarantining himself. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she would limit interactions with other people after meeting Trump in the Oval Office last week.
For the first time, the White House ordered all who work in the building to wear masks except at their desks, and top aides – including Jared Kushner, Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, and Alex Azar, secretary of health and human services – wore them to Trump's outdoor news conference.
Trump, who has refused to wear a mask, did not.