As Donald Trump gears up for this week's Republican convention, one thing is clear: recorded speeches, empty halls and parking-lot fireworks won't cut it.
"I think it's pretty boring when you do tapes," Trump said of his convention speech during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity. "I'm going to go live."
Trump is looking to outdo the Democrats' mostly virtual convention with live speeches and at least a small group of supporters to energize speakers. He's also teasing the promise of a few surprises.
But creating a festive atmosphere will be particularly hard amid the sustained flow of dismal news that has hammered Trump's campaign. He has for months trailed Democratic challenger Joe Biden in polls, as public opinion soured over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide unrest over racial inequities. The tone of the convention, for a president who spoke of "American carnage" at his inauguration and who has accused Biden of seeking to destroy American suburbs, is likely to be largely negative.
And last week, Trump drew criticism from within his own party for embracing the QAnon conspiracy movement, a tension that may reverberate at an event intended to demonstrate Republican unity.
In his Aug. 27 speech accepting renomination for the presidency, Trump said he'll claim credit for his administration's overlooked successes, in hopes of turning around voter opinion.
"We've done a great job," Trump said Friday in remarks to the Council for National Policy, a conservative group. "We have not been recognized for what we've done. We've done a great job."
The convention, which kicks off on Monday, represents one of Trump's last chances to make that case and right his sputtering campaign. And with the pandemic forestalling the throngs of supporters that have fueled his rallies in the past, he's banking on the power of American symbolism to deliver that emotion.
Trump will deliver his acceptance speech on the White House grounds, after Vice President Mike Pence warms up supporters with a speech the night before from historic Fort McHenry in Baltimore, the site of a War of 1812 battle that inspired Francis Scott Key to write "The Star Spangled Banner." The convention's theme is "Honoring the Great American Story," according to a person familiar with the planning.