Trump calls for more economic sanctions on Iran, no further military action

WASHINGTON – Faced with the possibility of a full-scale war with Iran, President Donald Trump chose Wednesday to de-escalate, wrapping a conciliatory message in bellicose rhetoric as he denounced the country's leaders but ordered no new military action in response to Tehran's missile attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq.
Trump said he would impose additional economic sanctions on Iran – a move of limited impact given the multiple, strict sanctions already in place – but otherwise did not retaliate for the missile strikes.
"Our great American forces are prepared for anything," Trump said in a speech from the White House. "Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world."
Even as he bragged about U.S. military superiority and, specifically, about "our missiles" being "big, powerful, accurate, lethal and fast," Trump sounded a note of restraint.
"The fact that we have this great military and equipment, however, does not mean we have to use it," he said. "We do not want to use it."
Trump noted that no Americans or Iraqis were killed by the at least 15 ballistic missiles fired from Iran, "because of the precautions taken, the dispersal of forces, and an early warning system that worked very well."
U.S. commanders in Iraq appeared to have considerable advance warning of the attack, providing time for military personnel to take cover.
In addition to the United States' own intelligence capabilities, Iraq's prime minister, Adil Abdul-Mahdi, said Wednesday that Iran warned Baghdad roughly 80 minutes before the attack began. The Iranians said that "the strike would be limited to places where the U.S. Army is present in Iraq without specifying (the strikes') targets," he said.
Some military experts said Iran appeared to have calibrated the strike to minimize casualties, aiming at airplane hangars and other equipment at the two bases that were targeted.
Iran described the attack as "harsh retaliation" for the U.S. drone strike that killed Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, one of the country's most powerful officials.
Only days ago, Trump had threatened that he would order an attack if Iran hit U.S. bases or interests. But in Wednesday's speech, he called for the U.S. and other world powers to negotiate a new deal with Iran to control that country's nuclear program and urging joint U.S.-Iranian efforts against the Islamic State militants.
In the hours immediately after the attack, both Tehran and Washington signaled that they were prepared to back away from the brink without further escalation. Trump's speech solidified that impression, at least for now.
Analysts cautioned, however, that Iran would be likely to find other, more covert ways to retaliate in the months, and perhaps years, to come, including possible terrorist attacks or cyberattacks on U.S. institutions.
Iranian-backed militias in Iraq could also act to keep the fight alive. Wednesday night in Baghdad, explosions rocked the city's central district in what officials said was a rocket attack near the U.S. Embassy compound.
An Iran-backed Iraqi paramilitary faction, Asaeb Ahl al-Haq, claimed responsibility on Twitter for the rocket attack, which it said was intended to avenge the death of Abu Mahdi Muhandis, a prominent militia leader who was killed last week alongside Soleimani.
While portraying Iran's retaliatory strikes as something less than a major provocation, Trump, who was flanked by the vice president and his national security team as he spoke from a teleprompter, defended the strike against Soleimani, whom he labeled a "terrorist." He made no mention, however, of the supposedly "imminent" threat from Soleimani that administration officials initially used to justify the attack.
Like Trump, Iran also sought to present an image at home of resolute determination in the fight even as the country's leaders sent signals internationally of a desire to de-escalate.