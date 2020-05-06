WASHINGTON - States across the country are moving swiftly to reopen their economies despite failing to achieve benchmarks laid out by the White House for when social distancing restrictions could be eased to ensure the public's safety during the coronavirus pandemic.
These governors' biggest cheerleader is President Donald Trump.
A slew of states – such as Texas, Indiana, Colorado and Florida – have pushed forward with relaxing social distancing guidelines as the number of people testing positive in many states has increased in recent weeks and testing continues to lag. White House recommendations released last month encouraged states to wait to see a decline in cases over a two-week period as well as having robust testing in place for front-line workers before entering "Phase One" of a gradual comeback.
But Trump and some of his aides have backed away from their own guidelines, opting instead to hail the broad economic reopening that health experts say has started too quickly. The dichotomy comes as the White House also tried to distance itself from a draft federal government report predicting an explosion of new coronavirus cases and 3,000 daily deaths by June 1.
It underscores how an eagerness by Trump and several state governors to begin restarting normal activities after a weeks-long economic slowdown has clashed with a stubbornly high national caseload that has defied the president's predictions of a swift and safe reopening. It also marks another round of confusing guidance during the outbreak from Trump, who released the guidelines with fanfare during a briefing and now shows no problem with states that ignore them.
Misleading assessment
"There's not too many states that I know of that are going up. Almost everybody is headed in the right direction," Trump said during a Fox News town hall on Sunday in which he presented a misleading and rosy assessment of the crisis. "We're on the right side of it, but we want to keep it that way, but we also want to get back to work."
About a third of states continue to see their number of new coronavirus cases increasing, compared to a few that have seen a sustained decline. A plurality of states are hovering around the same level, with neither a significant uptick nor decrease in daily cases. That mirrors the national trend, where the rate of new cases has leveled off in recent weeks but not declined.
Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard University Global Health Institute, said most governors who have decided to open up are clearly not following the letter of the White House guidelines.
"The first part of the criteria is sustained decline. And we don't see that," Jha said.
To date, 1.2 million people have been confirmed as infected by the coronavirus and more than 68,000 have died in the United States. Both figures are widely believed to undercount the actual totals.