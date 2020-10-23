(Bloomberg News) — President Donald Trump has some ground to make up in the final campaign debate Thursday against Democrat Joe Biden after a widely panned performance in a face-off days before he tested positive for coronavirus and ended up in the hospital.
But rather than spend much time preparing, Trump has been angrily complaining at daily rallies that the deck is stacked against him. He claims the moderator, NBC's Kristen Welker, won't treat him fairly, that the topics aren't to his liking and that a decision to mute the microphones at times when the other candidate is speaking is unfair.
Biden has been out of the public eye so far this week to prepare for the debate.
Trump's campaign is looking for a way to draw new support – or depress the vote for Biden. The former vice president, meanwhile, needs to do no harm at the debate to keep voters on his side and ward off a round of last-minute Democratic panic.
The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates took steps to avoid a repeat of the chaos at the first debate on Sept. 29 when Trump consistently interrupted Biden and spoke over him, blowing through the timing rules the campaigns had meticulously negotiated with the commission.
Now, each candidate will have two minutes of uninterrupted time to speak at the beginning of each of the debate's six segments while their opponent's microphone will be muted. The forum will begin at 9 p.m. New York time from Nashville and last for 90 minutes.