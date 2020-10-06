Trump greets supporters in motorcade outside hospital

WASHINGTON — President Trump, hospitalized with COVID-19, received supplemental oxygen on Saturday – a previously undisclosed episode – and is being treated with a powerful steroid amid indications that his lungs may have suffered some damage, the White House physician said Sunday.
As questions continued about the severity of his illness and its progression, Trump late Sunday afternoon staged a motorcade drive-by outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and could be seen through the window of his massive black SUV, masked and waving to supporters who gathered outside.
The brief trip drew sharp criticism from medical experts who said Trump had endangered the Secret Service agents in the car with him.
Earlier, at a briefing in front of the hospital, doctors treating Trump continued to be upbeat about his condition. One of his physicians said the president could be discharged as soon as Monday, but another conceded they had not been fully forthcoming in their initial medical briefing Saturday.
Trump's hospitalization, the most serious known medical episode involving the country's chief executive since President Reagan was shot in 1981, has roiled the presidential race a month before the Nov. 3 election. It also represents a setback to the Trump campaign strategy of turning attention away from the pandemic that has killed nearly 210,000 Americans.
Medical briefing
At Sunday's briefing, the White House physician, Dr. Sean Conley, provided several significant new pieces of information about the 74-year-old president, saying that he had experienced a "high fever" Friday morning and had received supplemental oxygen for about an hour before being transported to the military hospital in suburban Bethesda, Maryland, later that day.
He disclosed that Trump's oxygen level had fallen again on Saturday to the point that supplemental oxygen was again required, and that scans of his lungs showed some indications of damage, although he insisted they were not of "major clinical concern."
Significantly, Conley said the president had been given dexamethasone, a steroid. Doctors prescribe that drug for COVID-19 patients to combat lung damage caused by inflammation, which is one of the major ways the disease can kill patients. Experts had said previously that a decision to put Trump on the drug would be a major development.
Conley had not answered a question Saturday about whether Trump had been given any steroid and had also evaded repeated questions about supplemental oxygen. On Sunday, he acknowledged that he had omitted some information at the earlier briefing, saying he was "trying to reflect the upbeat attitude" of Trump and his aides.