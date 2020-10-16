Trump hasn't recovered from debate performance, poll shows

WASHINGTON — With three weeks left until election day, President Donald Trump has not recovered from the self-inflicted wounds of his first debate with Joe Biden and, instead, has sunk further behind his challenger, a new USC Dornsife poll shows.
The latest data show the unusual extent to which the Sept. 29 debate continues to shape the campaign's final stretch.
The encounter in Cleveland, dominated by Trump's repeated interruptions and his cryptic statement that seemingly welcomed a right-wing extremist group, appears to be the exception to the usual rule that the impact of debates fades quickly.
The damage the debate did to Trump's standing has persisted through his bout with COVID-19, leaving him with a deep deficit and little time to recover. (Trump's refusal to participate in an Oct. 15 virtual debate led to its cancellation; the final debate is set for Oct. 22.)
Before the September debate, voters had relatively tepid expectations for how either candidate would do. Trump significantly underperformed those.
On a 0-to-100 scale, Trump's performance in the debate came in 18 points below what voters had expected, a comparison of those surveyed before and since the debate shows. Independents who lean toward the GOP – a key bloc of potential swing voters – reported the most disappointment. Their rating of Trump's performance came in 24 points below their pre-debate expectations, the poll found.
Biden's performance was closer to expectations.
Trump also lost ground, and Biden gained, on the question of which candidate is more mentally fit for the presidency. The former vice president's advantage on that question grew from 12 points before the debate to 19 points since then.
Since the debate, roughly half the voters polled said they do not believe Trump is mentally fit.