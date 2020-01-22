Three years after taking the oath of office, President Donald Trump has made more than 16,200 false or misleading claims – a milestone that would have been unthinkable when we first created The Fact Checker database that analyzes, categorizes and tracks every suspect statement he has uttered.
We started this project as part of our coverage of the president's first 100 days, largely because we couldn't possibly keep up with the pace and volume of the president's misstatements. We recorded 492 claims – an average of just under five a day – and readers demanded that we keep it going for the rest of Trump's presidency.
Little did we know what that would mean.
In 2017, Trump made 1,999 false or misleading claims. In 2018, he added 5,689 more, for a total of 7,688. And in 2019, he made 8,155 suspect claims.
The president added to his total on Sunday evening with more than 20 Trumpian claims – many old favorites. He incorrectly described trade agreements – suggesting Canadian dairy tariffs were eliminated and an agreement with Japan to reduce tariffs on $7 billion of farm products was "a $40 billion deal."