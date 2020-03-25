Trump may ditch safety guidelines to jolt economy

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, desperate to turn around the cratering economy, indicated Monday that he is likely to ease within weeks extreme restrictions on commerce that were intended to stem the deadly coronavirus pandemic, resisting advice from public health advisers who have urged a longer shutdown.
Trump did not offer specifics but suggested he would modify the administration's call to close schools and businesses, encourage people to work from home and avoid gatherings following a 15-day period that ends March 30.
"At some point, we're going to open up our country, and it's going to be fairly soon," Trump told a White House news conference. "I'm not looking at months, I can tell you right now."
Any easing of federal public health guidelines may have little immediate impact on millions of Americans, including those working or sheltering from home in California and New York, two of the worst-hit states, given the restrictions that numerous governors and mayors have imposed and the decision by many businesses to suspend operations.
But a change in federal policy could weaken public resolve and lead to uneven practices, with Americans in some areas returning to work or school while others stay home. Public health experts warn that a patchwork response could spur dangerous new outbreaks of the coronavirus, especially if the lag in testing and tracking continues.
Some restrictions could be lifted sooner than next week. Speaking at the same news conference, Vice President Mike Pence indicated that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would issue new guidelines Tuesday to allow more people to resume work outside their homes if they wear masks.
Surgeon general: 'Stay at home'
Trump's surgeon general, Dr. Jerome Adams, warned earlier Monday that the outbreak will worsen this week because "not enough people ... are taking this seriously," citing those flocking to beaches in California or looking at cherry blossoms on the National Mall in Washington.
"We really, really need everyone to stay at home," he said on NBC.