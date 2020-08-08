Trump order requires government to 'buy American' for certain essential drugs

PRESCRIPTION DRUGS IN THE USA: President Donald Trump, left, acknowledges the audience as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma looks on during a conference at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Jan. 18, 2018, in Washington, D.C. Trump signed an executive order Thursday requiring that certain "essential" drugs and medical supplies purchased by the federal government be manufactured in the United States. Alex Wong/Getty Images/Tribune News Service