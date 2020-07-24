Trump promises 'surge of federal law enforcement'

'OPERATION LEGEND': President Donald Trump speaks about "Operation Legend: Combating Violent Crime in American Cities" in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, July 22. In an attempt to define himself as a "law and order" president, Trump announced that he is expanding the Justice Department's "Operation Legend" program to Chicago and Albuquerque. Although local and state officials have declined the offer for help, Attorney General William Barr plans to send agents from the FBI, U.S. Marshal Service, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Tribune News Service