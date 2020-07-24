Trump promises 'surge of federal law enforcement'

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump, claiming that "bloodshed" has hit U.S. cities during weeks of protests over police violence, said Wednesday that he will deploy a "surge of federal law enforcement" to Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico, describing them as "American communities plagued by violent crime."
"We just started this process and, frankly, we have no choice but to get involved," Trump said, blaming local leaders for "abdicating" their responsibility of policing communities. He claimed federal law enforcement agents would "vigorously charge federal crimes" and threatened years of prison time for those arrested and convicted of crimes.
Trump claimed "hundreds" of federal agents from five different agencies would be deployed to Chicago, following the deployment earlier this month of officers to Portland, Oregon. He also announced $61 million in Justice Department grants to hire additional police officers.
"We will never defund the police," he said. "We will hire more great police."
City officials and Democratic leaders denounced Trump's move, saying that he was conflating two entirely different issues – a rise in homicides in some cities, including Chicago, and protests in others, such as Portland – and laying the groundwork for a militarized federal response that would not help either situation.
Chicago's mayor, Lori Lightfoot, and Illinois Gov. Jay B. Pritzker have both said they oppose the expanded federal presence and have threatened to go to court to try to block it.
Attorney General William Barr also announced that two dozen federal agents will be sent to Albuquerque and that the administration was earmarking nearly $11 million for local law enforcement agencies there to add officers. Hundreds of federal agents already have been sent to Kansas City, Missouri, to halt a record rise in violence after the shooting death of a young boy there, he said.
Political strategy
Trump's escalation marked a continuation of a political strategy by the president, whose low marks from voters for his response to the coronavirus crisis have him on track to lose his bid for reelection, according to numerous polls. As that has happened, he has sought to reorient his campaign around a "law and order" message.
Citing crime statistics and the names of some victims of violent crime, Trump depicted "lawlessness" across the country. The rhetoric was unusual for an incumbent president months from reelection – never mind one who vowed to end "American carnage" in his inaugural address more than three years ago – although he sought to blame crime on "the radical left."
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller decried the announcement, saying "there's no place for Trump's secret police in our city," while dismissing the president's announcement as political theater.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said his city had asked the federal government for "pinpointed" support to help in murder investigations, only to be blindsided by Trump's announcement Wednesday.
"When I was growing up," he said, "you all talked a lot about dog whistling," a phrase referring to coded appeals to racism. "Right now, we have dog barking."